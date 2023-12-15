First Lady Samina Alvi visits Shalimar Garden

LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP):First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi visited the historic building Shalimar Garden here on Friday.

Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari, Amateur Gardeners’ Club Chairperson Nousheen Sarfraz received the distinguished guest on her arrival to the UNESCO world heritage site.

Samina Alvi was briefed in detail about the recent restoration and preservation activities carried out by the WCLA and presented pictorial documentation of the restoration work.

The first lady commended the WCLA’s commitment to preserving the heritage of Mughal era and expressed appreciation for the floral art showcased by the Amateur Gardeners’ Club.

Later, Kamran Lashari presented a shield to Begum Samina Alvi as a souvenir on behalf of both the WCLA and the Amateur Gardeners’ Club.

The event was attended by WCLA officials, senior club members, and others.