First Lady inaugurates flower show, exhibition in Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, Feb 14 (APP): The First Lady and MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, formally inaugurated the Annual Flower Show: Arts, Science and Cultural Exhibition, 2026, at H M Khoja Garden, Benazirabad district, on Saturday.

On the occasion, the cadets of Bakhtawar Cadet College presented a guard of honour to the chief guest, while children warmly welcomed the First Lady by performing colourful tableaux.

The First Lady and the Provincial Minister later visited various stalls set up by the cadets and other participating institutions.

She visited the stall dedicated to Shah Jo Risalo and expressed keen interest in the seasonal, ornamental, and rare varieties of flowers displayed at the exhibition.

Stalls and attractive tableaux presented by public and private educational institutions remained the centre of attention for visitors.

Appreciating the efforts of the organizers, she stated that such positive and healthy activities not only enhanced environmental beauty but also promoted harmony and happiness in the society.

She remarked that flowers were a beautiful gift of nature, symbolizing love, peace, and freshness.

The First Lady noted that providing healthy recreational opportunities to the public was a part of the vision of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

A cultural program was also presented on the occasion, where children performed national songs, tableaux, and other artistic demonstrations.

Among those present at the ceremony were MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Shahmir Khan Bhutto, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Samad Nizamani, PPP District President Muhammad Salim Zardari, officers of relevant departments, and elected representatives.

The flower show would continue for 3 days.