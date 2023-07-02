First hajj flight reaches Faisalabad with 113 pilgrims

FAISALABAD, Jul 02 (APP): First hajj flight (PK-1340) carrying 113 pilgrims has landed at Faisalabad International Airport here on Sunday night.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar flanked by Director Hajj Lahore Iqrar Ahmad received the pilgrims warmly by decorating them with flower garlands.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that post hajj operation had started and it would continue up to July 31, 2023. About 3,500 pilgrims would land at Faisalabad Airport through 22 hajj flights and all necessary arrangements were completed to facilitate the pilgrims at Faisalabad, he added.