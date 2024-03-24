First-ever night tourism event to be held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Mar 24 (APP):The Pakistan Army, Archaeology Department and Tour Da Peshawar has jointly organized a night tourism event on March 30 at 8:30pm Peshawar Museum.

This event will offer the public an opportunity to enjoy Peshawar’s historical sites, local cuisine, and music. The inception of night tourism will further bolster the tourism sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The KP government has granted formal approval for the decoration and embellishment of Peshawar’s historic heritage, including the Storytellers Bazar, to preserve its historical legacy.

The Pakistan Army has already undertaken work to refurbish and adorn various historical sites along the Khyber Trail, including Mission Hospital Chapel, Ali Masjid Fort, and others.

The efforts made by the Pakistan Army to preserve the historical sites and promote tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are commendable.