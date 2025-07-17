First batch of 75 Recruits passes out from Dera PTS

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jul 17 (APP):The Police Training School (PTS) Dera marked a historic milestone with the graduation of its first batch of 75 recruits in a dignified passing-out parade held on the school grounds.

The ceremony, attended by senior police officials, officers, and families of the graduating cadets, showcased the institution’s commitment to producing highly trained and professional law enforcement personnel.

Regional Police Officer Dera, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, who served the ceremony as chief guest, congratulated the 75 graduating recruits and commended the high standard of the parade.

He described the event as a promising indicator of the institution’s potential to become a center of excellence in police training.

He praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for their unmatched courage and sacrifice in the ongoing fight against terrorism, stating that their bravery and professionalism have earned them a distinguished place in the country’s history.

“This institution was established in January this year in response to the longstanding demand of the people of Dera and Bannu divisions, and its performance today reflects the quality of training being imparted,” he said.

RPO Anwar urged the new recruits to uphold the force’s values and apply their training with integrity, courage, and a strong commitment to human rights. “You now carry the responsibility of preserving the honour of the police force. Serve without fear or favour, and work towards building a society free from crime, injustice, and fear,” he emphasized.

During the event, the recruits demonstrated their skills through precision parade drills, live firing, and sniper shooting displays. Outstanding performers were awarded honorary shields, while the RPO was presented with a traditional turban and commemorative shield by Director of the Training School, Gul Shaid Khan.

The ceremony concluded with the RPO planting a sapling in the school premises as part of the ongoing province-wide monsoon tree plantation drive, highlighting the force’s dedication to both public service and environmental responsibility.