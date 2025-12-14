Fire erupts in shop

Sunday, December 14, 2025
BAHAWALPUR, Dec 14 (APP):A fire broke out at a shop dealing in the sale of solar plates in Yazman tehsil. According to Rescue 1122, the control room received an emergency call reporting the incident. Firefighters and rescue teams, along with fire tenders, rushed to the scene and, after strenuous efforts, successfully brought the blaze under control.
Fortunately, no loss of life was reported. However, goods and other items stored in the shop were damaged by the fire. An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the incident.
