Fire erupts in Karachi's MA Jinnah Road Iqbal Market

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): A huge fire has broken out in the Iqbal market in MA Jinnah road Karachi where the fire has spread to numerous shops, creating a challenging situation for the authorities.

Three fire tenders and two water bowsers are actively involved in combating the blaze, as confirmed by fire brigade officials, a private news channel reported. More fire brigade vehicles are en route to the location, according to fire brigade authorities.

The extent of the damage is yet to be determined, with fire brigade officials stating that several shops have already been engulfed by the flames.

