Fire breaks out in factory leaves 7 injured

KARACHI, Aug 07 (APP):At least seven people were injured after a fire broke out in a factory near Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) located in Landhi area on Thursday.
A part of the building collapsed due to fire incident, rescue officials said.
“The injured were taken to a nearby hospital via Edhi ambulance,” Rescue 1122 officials said in a statement.
The fire which began in a garment factor near the Karachi Export Processing Zone, is still blazing with intense rescue efforts to overcome it, statement said.
At least four ambulances, six fire brigade trucks, and a snorkel reached the site of the incident along with fire and rescue teams upon receiving information of the incident.
Further investigation into the incident is underway.