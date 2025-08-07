Fire breaks out in factory leaves 7 injured

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Aug 07 (APP):At least seven people were injured after a fire broke out in a factory near Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) located in Landhi area on Thursday.

A part of the building collapsed due to fire incident, rescue officials said.

“The injured were taken to a nearby hospital via Edhi ambulance,” Rescue 1122 officials said in a statement.

The fire which began in a garment factor near the Karachi Export Processing Zone, is still blazing with intense rescue efforts to overcome it, statement said.

At least four ambulances, six fire brigade trucks, and a snorkel reached the site of the incident along with fire and rescue teams upon receiving information of the incident.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.