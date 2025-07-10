Fire at Hafeez Centre brought under control

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 10 (APP):The fire that broke out on Thursday at famous shopping plaza Hafeez Centre here in Gulberg area has been brought under control.

According to details, five firefighter vehicles of the rescue brought under control the fire that broke out due to short-circuiting, caused by rainwater accumulation in Hafeez Centre.

Local shopkeepers informed APP, the fire broke out in the basement of Hafeez Centre. Before the fire broke out, there were small-intensity explosions in the basement, and cars and motorcycles parked in the basement also caught fire.

Furthermore, rescue officials after controlling the fire, said that the basement had been particularly affected by the fire where smoke filled it massively, however, no casualties were reported.

The Punjab police were also present on the spot on the instructions of the DIG Operations. SHO Gulberg has been given strict orders to control the crowd and remain on the spot so that the situation could be brought under control.

The DIG Operations had directed the police to fully support the rescue and other emergency agencies and keep unrelated people away from the fire site.

Additionally, the police have been ordered to seal the relevant area and ensure the safe movement of the public. The DIG Operations has also issued instructions to all relevant officers to immediately reach the spot.