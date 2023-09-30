FIR of mosque suicide explosion registered against unknown terrorists

HANGU, Sep 30 (APP):The First Information Report (FIR) of the mosque blast at Doaba police station’s premises has been registered against unknown terrorists by the local police who obtained the body organs of the attacker for DNA test.

SHO Shahraz Khan told the media that police have registered an FIR against unknown attackers under 7ATC and other sections of the law.

He said the body parts of the attackers were obtained for DNA tests.

The SHO said that five people were killed and 12 injured in the suicide blast inside the mosque during Friday’s sermon. The collapsed building caused most of the casualties.