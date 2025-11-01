Fines for illegal hunting of wildlife increased in Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 01 (APP): The Punjab government has introduced two major initiatives to strengthen wildlife protection and reduce human-wildlife conflict across the province.

According to an official announcement, the government has enforced the Punjab Wildlife Hazard Control Rules 2025 and approved several amendments to existing wildlife protection laws. These measures aim to modernize environmental conservation systems, safeguard biodiversity, and protect human populations from potential threats posed by wild animals.

Under the new rules, authorities will be empowered to take swift, science-based action in cases where wild animals pose a danger to humans or other species, or when they are unable to survive due to disease or injury. The Chief Wildlife Ranger may authorize such action based on field reports, scientific data, and public complaints.

In emergency situations, wildlife officials, in consultation with experts, may decide to control, relocate, or remove the animal. The rules mandate prior consultation with the Punjab Captive Wildlife Management Committee and veterinary specialists to ensure all interventions follow humane and scientific standards.

The new framework also allows for the declaration of certain species as “pests” and the designation of high-risk areas as “wildlife hazard zones,” where feeding or keeping animals will be prohibited. In limited cases, special hunting permits may be issued for specific areas and periods.

In addition, the Punjab government has significantly increased financial penalties for wildlife-related offenses. Illegal hunting or possession of rare and predatory birds, including falcons, has been completely banned. Under the amended Wildlife Act, fines have been raised substantially. The compensation for illegal hunting or capture of birds listed in the First Schedule will be Rs10,000 per animal, while for species such as falcons, harriers, langurs, and owls, the fine will be Rs100,000. The compensation for mammals under the Second and Third Schedules, including jackals, pigs, and wild boars, will range from Rs25,000 to Rs100,000.

Fines for weapons and vehicles used in illegal hunting have also been standardized. For shotguns, the fine will be Rs25,000; for foreign shotguns and local rifles, Rs50,000; for foreign rifles, Rs100,000; and for PCP air guns, Rs50,000. Offending vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, boats, and electronic devices may also face penalties ranging from Rs25,000 to Rs100,000.

The amendments abolish the post of honorary game wardens and grant legal authority to members of community-based conservancies to assist in monitoring and preventing illegal hunting and trade. A digital platform will soon be launched for transparent auctions of hunting, breeding, and trade permits. Moreover, the use of live rabbits in dog racing competitions has been banned, with only mechanical baiting allowed.

To ensure effective enforcement, special wildlife protection centers will be established across Punjab. Staff at these centers will be equipped with modern weapons and equipment and authorized to conduct searches and arrests without warrants.

Officials said these measures mark a major step toward aligning Punjab’s wildlife management with global conservation standards and ensuring long-term ecological balance in the province.