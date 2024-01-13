Financial support for journalist facing emergency situations on cards: Minister

HYDERABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Caretaker Sindh Information Minister Muhammad Ahmed Shah on Saturday said his ministry had always taken measures for the welfare and support of journalists.

Talking to the media persons at Hyderabad Press Club here, he said the ministry was also taking measures to provide financial support to journalists coping with emergency situations.

The minister apprised that the Information officials had been directed to convene the meeting of the accreditation committee without delay to issue accreditation cards to the journalists.

Responding to a question regarding Jan Muhammad Mahar murder case, the minister said the law enforcement agencies were trying to apprehend the accused persons.

He assured that the family of Mahar would get justice.

“All the perpetrators would be behind the bars soon,” he added.

Irshad Ali Chandio, Regional Director Information, was also present on the occasion.

The minister earlier visited Public School Hyderabad, the city’s largest semi-government school, accompanied by Commissioner Syed Khalid Haider Shah.