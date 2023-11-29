Financial empowerment of poor people cornerstone of BISP: Dr Amjad

PESHAWAR, Nov 29 (APP): Chairman, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib here Wednesday said that financial empowerment of poor segments of the society at their doorsteps was a cornerstone of the BISP program.

Talking to beneficiaries during his visit to BISP Office at Acheni Peshawar, Dr Amjad Saqib said the government was committed to provide financial relief and assistance to deserving and needy people in order to bring them under social and economic safety net.

He said doors of BISP offices were opened for assistance and help of poor segments of society and all available resources were being utilized to provide relief to them.

Dr Amjad directed BISP employees to approach their work with empathy, kindness and ensure the provision of financial support to needy women in a dignified manner.

On this occasion, the Chairman BISP interacted with needy women, listened to their problems and directed the staff to resolve their complaints as early as possible.

He said that every act of kindness was a form of charity and serving the less fortunate was not merely a job but a noble cause. Dr Amjad directed the employees to maintain a high standard of cleanliness and efficiency in their operations.

The Chairman BISP urged beneficiaries to concentrate on the education of their children and provide them vocational skills so that they could significantly contribute to the country’s development process.

He said small loans for businesses would help enable poor people to improve their lifestyle and contribute to the society’s prosperity.

Earlier, he visited different sections including the registration desk and beneficiaries services centre at the office and addressed the beneficiaries. He listened to their problems and issued spot orders for its resolutions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General BISP, Zohra Aslam briefed the BISP Chairman about working of the BISP operations, services and facilities being provided to beneficiaries in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.