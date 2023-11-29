FIA Peshawar Zone recovers Rs 862.9mln local, foreign currencies in 2023

PESHAWAR, Nov 29 (APP): FIA Peshawar Zone intensified crackdowns against elements involved in Hundi and illegal currency exchange business during the current year and recovered local and foreign currencies worth Rs 862.9 million.

During the current year, Peshawar Zone conducted 261 raids against illegal money exchangers l, registered 282 cases and arrested 333 accused, said spokesman of FIA Peshawar Zone.

The arrested accused were involved in currency exchange without license.

During the raids, FIA Peshawar zone recovered 126,930 US dollars and other currencies worth more than 63.7 million rupees.

More than 762.8 million Pakistani rupees were also recovered.

The official said that support of law enforcement agencies was also obtained for the arrest of the accused.