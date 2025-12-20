FIA offloads two passengers over fake Spanish visas at Islamabad Airport

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration thwarted an attempt by two passengers to travel abroad on forged travel documents and offloaded them at Islamabad International Airport.

An official told APP on Saturday that FIA Immigration officials detected the suspicious documents during immigration clearance and offloaded two passengers, identified as Waheed Murad and Arsalan Razzaq, who were travelling to Spain on flight QR-633.

The official said both passengers belong to Rawalpindi. During scrutiny, their passports were found bearing fake Spanish visas, following which they were stopped from travelling.

He added that the two passengers were subsequently shifted to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC), Islamabad, for further legal action and investigation.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the forged visas and identify any facilitators involved, the official added.