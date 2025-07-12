Saturday, July 12, 2025
FIA nabs two for human trafficking, visa fraud

SARGODHA, Jul 12 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended two accused involved in human trafficking and visa fraud during a targeted operation in Sargodha on Saturday.
According to an FIA spokesman, accused identified as Ghulam Qadir and Tanveer-ul-Hassan  were arrested from different areas of the city. Ghulam Qadir allegedly extorted Rs3 million from a citizen under the pretext of sending him to Greece for employment, while Tanveer-ul-Hassan reportedly took Rs1.1 million from an individual, promising him a job opportunity in Saudi Arabia.
Both accused failed to deliver on their promises and went into hiding after receiving the hefty sums. The FIA has initiated investigations following their arrest, he said. He said on the special directives of FIA Director General Mohsin Rafat Mukhtar, operations against fraudsters involved in such deceitful practices would continue and urged the public to report individuals involved in visa scams and human trafficking to help bring them to justice.
