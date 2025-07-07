FIA nabs 3 key suspects of human trafficking network: Spokesman

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 07 (APP):In a major operation, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle here arrested three key members of an organized human smuggling network.

According to FIA spokesman, the operation was carried out based on credible intelligence. The suspects, identified as Saddam, Dareesh Muhammad, and Muhammad Ilyas, were apprehended during a raid at Deen Trade Center.

Initial investigations revealed that prime suspect Saddam was involved in smuggling people from Peshawar to Libya, and then onward to Europe. He reportedly extorted large sums of money from the victims in the process.

During the raid, officials recovered five Pakistani passports from Saddam’s possession. Further raids, conducted based on information provided by Saddam, led to the arrest of Dareesh Muhammad and Muhammad Ilyas from Motor Bargain.

Authorities also recovered substantial evidence related to human smuggling activities, including documents indicating connections with international smuggling networks and plans for illegal migration to Europe.

FIA spokesperson confirmed that further raids are underway to apprehend other accomplices linked to the network.