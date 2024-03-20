FIA major operations continue against illegal currency business

PESHAWAR, Mar 20 (APP):Major Operations of FIA Peshawar Zone continued on the directives of the Director Peshawar Zone Nisar Tanoli with crackdown against the elements involved in the Hawala and hundi business.

The team of FIA Peshawar Zone Circle arrested 6 suspects involved in illegal currency exchange business, the FIA spokesman said here Wednesday. Among the arrested accused are Umair Khan, Bhakti Anwar, Afsar Ali, Gohar Taj, Sherizada and Hafeezullah, the spokesman said.

The accused were arrested from Upper Dir, Peshawar Motorway and Mansehra Road Abbottabad and during the raids, local and foreign currency worth millions were recovered from the accused, the FIA official said.

A total of 6400 Saudi Riyals, 600 US Dollars, 350 UAE Dirhams, 370 British pounds, 150 Omani riyals and Rs. 3.6 million Pakistani rupees were recovered from the accused, the FIA official said. He said, Hundi and Hawala and foreign currency exchange records were also recovered from the accused and the accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the exported currency.

Cases have been registered against the accused, further investigation is ongoing, FIA spokesman said.