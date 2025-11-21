FIA Lahore raises awareness on human trafficking at UCP

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 21 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone held an awareness session at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) on Friday to educate students about the dangers of human trafficking and irregular migration.

The session highlighted the importance of pursuing safe and legal avenues for employment, education, and travel abroad.

Director FIA Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia briefed participants on the agency’s initiatives to combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling, highlighting the crucial role of youth awareness in preventing exploitation by networks involved in fraudulent job offers and illegal migration.

Deputy Director Bilal Tariq provided an overview of FIA immigration rules and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), stressing the need for compliance to ensure a safe and lawful journey abroad. He warned that violations could result in offloading at airports or deportation from destination countries.

Additional Director Muhammad Masoom informed students about the methods employed by human traffickers, the risks of illegal migration, and ongoing efforts by the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle to curb human smuggling. He urged students to verify all foreign opportunities through official and authorized channels.

Students actively participated in a question-and-answer session and pledged to share the knowledge gained within their communities. The session concluded with a reaffirmation of FIA’s commitment to creating an informed and vigilant youth capable of resisting human trafficking and irregular migration.