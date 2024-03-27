FIA Kohat launches operation, three alleged accused arrested

PESHAWAR, Mar 27 (APP):As many as seven cases have been registered against the elements involved in electricity theft with three accused have been arrested on the spot, FIA Kohat Zone spokesman said here Wednesday.

The raids were conducted by Composite Circle Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan jointly, FIA spokesman said.

Among the arrested accused are Baitullah, Muhammad Rizwan and Sultan Shamil, the official of FIA said.

The accused were stealing electricity by hooking the main power line at their shops and hostels and during raids, the PESCO officials disconnected the illegal connections on the spot by arresting three accused involved in stealing the electricity, FIA spokeman said. Cable and other equipment used for illegal electricity supply were also seized.

The national exchequer was losing millions of rupees due to electricity theft, FIA spokesman said, adding the accused was arrested and the investigation started.