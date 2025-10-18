FIA holds refresher training on anti-human trafficking, money laundering

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 18 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone organised a refresher training course aimed at enhancing the professional skills of investigation officers under the national strategy to combat human trafficking and money laundering.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the training was conducted to equip officers with modern investigative techniques and to improve their capacity to tackle crimes such as human trafficking, illegal immigration, forced labor, and illicit financial transactions.

During the course, experts delivered comprehensive lectures on advanced investigation methods, digital evidence analysis, financial record examination and international cooperation mechanisms.

Participants were briefed on identifying and supporting victims, ensuring their rehabilitation, and providing legal safeguards. The training also emphasised the incorporation of humanitarian principles into investigative procedures.

Special sessions on anti-money laundering focused on detecting illegal financial activities, monitoring suspicious transactions, and establishing effective information-sharing protocols with financial institutions.

Officers described the programme as highly beneficial, noting significant improvement in their understanding of legal, investigative and humanitarian dimensions of such crimes.

The refresher course is part of FIA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its operational response against human trafficking and money laundering across Pakistan, the spokesperson added.