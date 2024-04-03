FIA crackdown continues: 17 raids conducted against electricity theft, fake medicine sale

PESHAWAR, Apr 03 (APP): In the light of the orders of the Federal Minister of Interior, the crackdown continues against elements involved in electricity theft and the sale of fake medicines with 17 raids conducted by FIA Kohat Zone, a spokesman said here Wednesday.

The spokesperson said that FIA registered seven cases against those involved in the sale of fake medicines and 10 cases against those involved in electricity theft. Nine accused were arrested.

He said that the raids were conducted by Composite Circle Bannu, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan and among the arrested accused are Ehsanullah, Wajibullah, Rehman Shah, Khilur Rehman, Muhammad Ramzan, Zeeshan, Abdul Waheed, Sajid Rehman and Manoor Khan.

He said that the accused were stealing electricity from their shops, houses, tube wells and offices by hooking the main line and the raids were conducted at Lahore Market, Akbar Plaza, Zafarabad Colony, Huzaifa Centre, Nadra Mega Center in Dera Ismail Khan.

The raids were conducted at Mustafa Bazar, Ashiq Colony and Muslimabad in Kohat and Medina Steel Workshop, Chief Tailoring Shop, Insaf Carpenter Factory in Bannu, he spokesman said.

He informed that Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) officials disconnected the illegal connections on the spot.

He said that Cable and other equipment used for illegal electricity supply were also seized and the national exchequer was losing lacs of rupees due to electricity theft. The accused was arrested and an investigation started, he added.

He said that actions were taken against eight medical shops involved in the sale of fake medicines.

Samples of fake drugs and injections were obtained and handed over to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) authorities and further legal action will be taken in the light of Peshawar Drape authorities’ report, FIA spokesman said, adding, FIA has formed special raiding teams in all the circles of Kohat zone.

He said that the raiding teams are conducting joint operations with the concerned authorities and all resources are being used to arrest the accused.