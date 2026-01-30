FIA arrests two suspects involved in visa fraud

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):FIA Lahore Zone has arrested two accused including a fugitive involved in visa fraud while cracking down on a network of human smugglers.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested accused include fugitives Muhammad Obaid and Muhammad Arham, who were detained from Rawalpindi and Lahore. The accused collected Rs 9.25 million by tricking citizens into getting work visas in Australia and Portugal.

The FIA says that an investigation has been launched against the accused, while operations are also underway to arrest other people connected to the network