FIA arrests six individuals involved in Hawala & Hundi

PESHAWAR, Oct 16 (APP): The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested six individuals involved in the illegal activities of Hawala and foreign currency smuggling.

The FIA’s conducted the raids at multiple locations, including Peshawar, Abbottabad, and Kohat.

Among the arrested individuals, two hold Afghan nationality.

In these operations, a significant amount of foreign currency was seized, comprising UAE Dirham 42,350 and Saudi Riyal 18,800 and 10 million in Pakistani currency.

The police, FIA and other law enforcement agencies, have intensified their crackdown on individuals involved in illegal currency trading and Hawala networks in the province.