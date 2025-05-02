24.4 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 2, 2025
Domestic

FIA arrests PO in hawala, money laundering

FAISALABAD, May 02 (APP):The FIA Anti-Money Laundering Circle has arrested a proclaimed offender (POs) Amir Manzoor from Haripur due to his involvement in hawala/hundi operations, money laundering and illegal currency exchange.
An FIA spokesman said that Amir Manzoor was a key player in illegal financial networks and had been wanted in multiple cases filed by Commercial Banking Circles in Islamabad and Sargodha.
The accused had allegedly earned millions of rupees through money laundering and unregulated currency dealings.
In 2024, the FIA authorities recovered millions in local and foreign currency from his possession during a raid but the accused managed to escape after which he was declared as Proclaimed Offender.
The FIA sent the accused behind bars and launched a detailed investigation into his financial activities. Further raids are underway to apprehend other individuals linked to his network, spokesman added.
