Thursday, February 5, 2026
FIA arrests LESCO lineman over bribery

LAHORE, Feb 05 (APP):Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Lahore carried out a major operation and arrested a Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) employee on charges of corruption and bribery.
According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested suspect, identified as Gulbaz, was posted as a lineman at the LESCO Sub-Division Office, Bilal Colony.
The spokesperson said that the accused was caught red-handed while receiving Rs 20,000 as bribe from a complainant. Following the arrest, a case was registered against the suspect and further investigation was under way.
