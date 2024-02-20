FIA arrests human trafficker

LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP):Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a suspect who was involved in different cases of human trafficking from Gujrat on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman of the agency, on directives of FIA Lahore Zone Director Sarfaraz Virk, a team of Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore took action and the accused Imran Shakoor, involved in heinous crime of human smuggling, apprehended.

He was wanted by FIA since 2022.He had amassed millions of rupees from the citizens to send them abroad and had gone into hiding after collecting money,said spokesman.