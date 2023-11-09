FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmailing girl

FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmailing girl
MULTAN, Nov 09 (APP):Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested four alleged outlaws for harassing and blackmailing a girl.
According to official sources, alleged outlaws Rizwan Javed, Imtiaz Iqbal, Awais and Muhammad Bilal, all residents of Multan City were arrested by the FIA team led by Sub Inspector  Shafqat Ehsan and ASI Zeeshan Khan.
A girl (Z) resident of Shah Abbas road approached FIA and registered her complaint. She maintained that the outlaws got objectionable pictures and started harassing and blackmailing her.

