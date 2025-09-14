FIA arrests 6 accused of Hawala and Hundi transactions

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Sep 14 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar Zone has carried out a major operation against illegal currency exchange and Hawala-Hundi networks, arresting six individuals red-handed.

According to FIA on Sunday, the Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar and the Composite Circle Abbottabad jointly conducted raids in Mansehra and Charsadda. During the operations, the suspects identified as Gul Bahadur, Itibar Gul, Asif Khan, Jamshed, Malik Zada, and Naseeb-ul-Haq were taken into custody.

The arrested accused were allegedly involved in illegal currency exchange and running Hawala-Hundi businesses. The raids led to the recovery of 6.2 million Pakistani rupees, 1,100 US dollars, 100 Saudi riyals, and 14 mobile phones. Officials also seized evidence including receipts, registers, and a vehicle used by the suspects.

FIA officials stated that the accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered currency. The detainees have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway, officials added.