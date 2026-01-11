FIA arrests 4 over migrant smuggling, visa fraud

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 11 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has arrested four suspects involved in migrant smuggling and visa fraud.

The arrested individuals, Arshad Khan, Hamza Jatt, Izhar Parvez, and Sunil Sudrak, were apprehended from different areas of Lahore and Sheikhupura.

According to the FIA spokesperson, Arshad Khan and Izhar Parvez collected Rs. 2.6 million by promising to send citizens to Cambodia, Hamza Jatt defrauded a citizen of Rs. 400,000 under the pretext of employment in Dubai, and Sunil Sudrak collected Rs. 1.1 million by offering jobs in the Netherlands.

The suspects failed to send any individuals abroad and had gone into hiding after collecting large sums. Upon arrest, investigations into their network and activities have begun.