Sunday, December 28, 2025
FIA arrest three visa fraudsters, human traffickers

FAISALABAD, Dec 28 (APP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad zone arrested three people allegedly involved in visa fraud and human trafficking.
According to official sources here on Sunday, the accused were identified as Suhail, Muhammad Ahsan and Muhammad Ramzan. They were arrested from Faisalabad and Sargodha districts.
Accused Suhail received Rs 2 million from a man on the promise of sending him to Spain, while other accused Muhammad Ahsan and Muhammad Ramzan received Rs 1.2 million from a man “to send him to Qatar”.
