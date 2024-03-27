FIA Abbottabad major operations against sales of fake drugs

PESHAWAR, Mar 27 (APP):The FIA Composite Circle Abbottabad on Wednesday raided medical stores involved in the sale of fake and prohibited drugs.

The officials of the FIA team have registered three inquiries against the accused involved in the sale of fake medicines. During raids at various medical stores in different areas including Jadoon Plaza, Abbottabad were conducted wherein fake medicines were recovered from the accused, the FIA spokesman said.

The exported drugs were seized and handed over to the Drug authorities and an inquiry has been registered against the accused.