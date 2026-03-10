FGP to host public dialogue, book launch on March 11

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP), in collaboration with Accountability Lab Pakistan, will host a public dialogue on the youth employment crisis and the role of entrepreneurship, along with the official launch of From Idea to Impact by Dr. Shahbaz Tariq, tomorrow (Wednesday) .

The event will feature a keynote address by Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), along with reflections from international and academic experts on the challenges and opportunities surrounding youth employment and entrepreneurship.

Around 150 participants, including students from Hamdard University, are expected to attend the event.

The programme will take place from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Hakeem Muhammad Saeed Auditorium, Hamdard University. It will conclude with an Iftar followed by a networking session.