Feudalism has made inroads in country’s politics: Fazl

MULTAN, Jan 25 (APP): Jamiat-e-Ulama Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said on Thursday that feudalism had made inroads in the country’s politics and barons were voted out of fear and fright.

Addressing a ceremony here, he stated that his party had always voiced for the commoners as getting them rights was the real politics, besides safeguarding their lives and properties.

He claimed that the JUI-F had always stood for the rights of the downtrodden segments of the society and never raised “hollow slogans”.

Maulana Fazl maintained that his party was trying its best for keeping peace in the country and added that the economy could not be stable without tranquility.

He regretted that Pakistan’s economic growth rate had gone too much down in the last three-and -a -half years. The political forces did not have any manifesto and they were battling for power only in the country, he added .

The JUI-F claimed that a part of the manifesto of his party was excerpted from the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

He lambasted Israel for martyring thousands of Palestinians and Indian brutalities in IIOJK and questioned the United States and Europe for keeping mum on human rights violations.