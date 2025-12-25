FESCO witnesses 1.02% decrease in line losses

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has recorded a phenomenal decrease of 1.02 percent in its line losses this year.

FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that during a special meeting held at Commissioner Office, Faisalabad with General Officer Commanding (GOC) Major General Tariq in the chair, the outstanding performance of FESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Aamir was highly appreciated.

The meeting observed that line losses of FESCO was recorded 4.99% up to November this year whereas these were 6.01% during corresponding period in the previous year. Therefore, FESCO made a significant decrease of 1.02% in its line losses this year.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction over FESCO’s effective strategy and administrative capabilities, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the GOC said that despite severe flood situation in the districts of Jhang and Chiniot, FESCO’s recovery performance remained excellent, which is a clear reflection of the high efficiency of FESCO’s recovery teams.

Achieving recovery targets even under difficult circumstances demonstrates FESCO’s discipline, professional competence, and teamwork.

He praised the leadership and effective strategies of FESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Aamer, stating that due to his effective measures, significant improvement in recovery and a notable reduction in line losses were made possible, enabling FESCO to attain a prominent and stable position among all Distribution Companies.

He also appreciated FESCO’s timely and comprehensive response in flood-affected areas, which not only ensured the prompt restoration of electricity but also facilitated the immediate resolution of electricity-related complaints of flood victims.

He commended Engineer Muhammad Aamer for providing relief to flood victims by including subsidies in their electricity bills and allowing payment in six installments, in accordance with the directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

He also expressed satisfaction over the use of modern resources for the prompt and timely redressal of consumers’ complaints.

On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar and other district administrative officers were also present.

All participants appreciated FESCO’s exemplary performance and expressed hope that FESCO would continue to serve the public with the same dedication and commitment and achieve its set targets in the future as well.