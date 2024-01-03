FESCO recovers Rs.5.1 billion

FAISALABAD, Jan 03 (APP): The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) recovered Rs.5.1 billion from defaulters during the recent recovery drive.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that during the campaign, FESCO teams recovered Rs.3.06 billion from 26,086 domestic consumers and Rs.273.5 million from industrial consumers.

Similarly, Rs.540 million was recovered from agricultural tube-well connection holders and Rs.376 million from those belonging to various other categories.

He said FESCO recovered Rs.3.15 billion from 15,652 running defaulters of 1 to 3 months category and Rs.1,110 million from 10,460 running defaulters of more than three months category.

Similarly, Rs.550 million was recovered from 16,406 chronic defaulters of 1 to 3 months category and Rs.290 million from 7,031 such defaulters of more than three months category, he added.