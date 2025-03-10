21 C
Islamabad
FESCO providing uninterrupted power supply at Sehri, Iftar time

FAISALABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is providing an uninterrupted power supply to its consumers during Sehri and Iftar across the region.
A FESCO spokesman said here on Monday that Ministry of Energy (Power Division) had released performance statistics of all distribution companies (DISCOs) and revealed that all 1263 FESCO feeders remained fully operational during critical hours of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak to ensure a continuous power supply to the consumers.
He said that the Ministry of Energy commended FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir and his team for their efforts in maintaining seamless electricity transmission during Ramazan.
The ministry also acknowledged that FESCO’s performance was particularly commendable among all DISCOs in Pakistan as the Faisalabad region witnessed 0% (zero percent) shutdown from any feeder during Sehri and only 0.2 percent shutdown was recorded during Iftar hours.
Spokesperson Saeed Raza said that the FESCO chief had also appreciated the performance and dedication of officers and line staff. He said that teamwork was key to ensuring uninterrupted supply and FESCO is actively monitoring power distribution across its eight districts through a special control cell at the headquarters.
He said that the control cell, personally supervised by the FESCO Chief along with other senior officers, is working in three shifts to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the power supply. In case of any fault, the teams respond immediately to resolve complaints and restore the power supply without any delay, he added.
