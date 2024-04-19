FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, Apr 19 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Canal Road, Yasrab, Manzoor Park, Farooq Abad, Abdullah Pur, Nishat Mill, Fateh Abad, Pepsi, Dastgir Colony, Rafhan Mill, Susan Road, Saeed Colony, Jubilee, Tariq Abad, Model City, Madani, Rasool Park, FESCO Colony, Amin Town, Depot Bazaar and Mansoor Abad feeders linked with 132-KV OTP grid station, SS Road, Haq Baho, Islamia Park, Cardiology, Shadman, Hajwairi Park, Raja Road, Gulistan Colony, Civil Line, DHQ and Nishat Mill feeders attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while National Silk Mill and Koh-e-Noor City feeders connected with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station and KTM-1 feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday (April 20, 2024).