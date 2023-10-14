FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port and al-Makkah Export feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Nia Lahore-1 and Nia Lahore-2 feeders connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, FIEDMC Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Ghani Ceramics and Daily JW feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Aafridi Textile, Hayat Chemia No2, Tapal Textile Time Ceramics No.2, National Foods and Nishat Sweets feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Scarp-1 feeder linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ayan Fabrics, Green Crockery and Megna feeders connected with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-4 grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday (October 15, 2023).