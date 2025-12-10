FESCO issues shutdown notice

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 10 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Bhola Pir feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Roshan Wala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Miani, Niamoana, Elyas Garden, Dasoha, Lyallpur Galleria-II, Defense and Paradise feeders linked with 132-KV Samundri Road grid station, Afghan Abad, Kamal Abad, Gulberg, Muhammad Pura, Ali Housing, Liaqat Abad, Kausar Abad and Shadab feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm while al-Faisal, Masood Abad, Mujahid Abad, Government General Hospital, Muzaffar Colony, M Ali Street, GIC, Barkat Pura, Nisar Colony, Malik Ghee Mills, Pepsi, Shadipura, D-Type Colony, Sohail Abad, al-Masoom, Ahmad Nagar, Waris Pura and Chishtia Park feeders originating from 132-KV Samundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 am

to 3 pm on Thursday (December 11).