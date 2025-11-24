FESCO announces Upper Technical Subordinate Staff Course

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Nov 24 (APP):The FESCO Human Resource Directorate has announced the launch of the Upper Technical Subordinate Staff Course.

SE FESCO Sargodha Region, Abdar Ahmad Khan, made the announcement on Monday.

The course will run from December 1, 2025, to January 9, 2026, and will involve employees from FESCO’s First, Second, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, GSO, and Construction Circles.

All participants have been instructed to report to the training center before the course start date.

Khan emphasized that the completion of this course will significantly enhance the technical skills of the staff and improve system operations across the region.