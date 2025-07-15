FESCO announces shut down schedule in Noorpur Thal

- Advertisement -

Sargodha, Jul 14 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a planned power outage in Sargodha Division (Noorpur Thal) due to necessary maintenance and repair work.

According to the FESCO spokesperson here on Monday, the power outage will take place on the following dates and times i.e Adhi Kot Feeder on July 15, 18 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM and Rahdari Feeder on July 15, 18 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

The spokesperson informed that the power outage is necessary for routine maintenance and repair work to ensure the reliability and efficiency of the power supply system.

FESCO urged the public to cooperate and plan accordingly during the scheduled power outage. The company apologizes for any inconvenience caused and assures that the power supply will be restored once the maintenance work is completed.