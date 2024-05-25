Federal Ombudsman’s commitment for speedy provision of justice increases public trust: Abdul Gahfoor Baig

ABBOTTABAD, May 25 (APP):The commitment of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi to provide justice to the public has significantly increased trust in the Federal Ombudsman institution.

This was stated by the Regional In charge Abdul Ghafoor Baig in a press statement.

He stated that the institution is tirelessly striving to deliver affordable and prompt justice, earning the status of a people’s court where individuals from all walks of life can approach without fear for resolution of their issues.

Abdul Ghafoor Baig said that there is a growing number of complaints from citizens against federal departments and other institutions, indicating rising public confidence in the Federal Ombudsman.

Most complaints received pertaining to incorrect readings and excessive bills from WAPDA, as well as issues with NADRA, the Benazir Income Support Program, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Postal Life Insurance, CPEC, Pakistan Railways, Sui Gas, the Postal Department, the Controller Military Pensions, Cantonment Boards, the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution, and the Passport Office.

Retired army personnel also seek assistance from the Federal Ombudsman for their pension issues, adding he said.

The regional in-charge Federal Ombudsman Abbottabad office said that under Article 17 of the Federal Ombudsman’s jurisdiction, surprise inspections of various departments are conducted to ensure timely resolution of public issues that may suffer from negligence and delays.

He emphasized that once a decision is made in any case, its implementation is ensured without compromise.

Abdul Ghafoor Baig said that the primary priority of the Federal Ombudsman institution is to promptly address complainants’ grievances within the bounds of the law, with zero tolerance for negligence. Additionally, under Article 33, complaints for resolving informal issues and disputes are handled efficiently.

He said that for the swift resolution of all such complaints, there is no need for a lawyer or court fees, complainants can write their complaint on plain paper and submit it with necessary documents to the Federal Ombudsman Hazara Division’s regional office opposite GPO Abbottabad Cantt during office hours, send it by mail, or register it online through the Federal Ombudsman’s website.