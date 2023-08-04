Federal Ombudsman stresses need for speedy implementation of decisions

PESHAWAR, Aug 04 (APP): Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi here Friday said that swift resolution of people’s complaints was the topmost priority of his department and asked employees of all the federal government organizations to double their efforts for speedy resolution of masses complaints and implementation of the decisions made by his office.

Chairing a high-level meeting here at Federal Ombudsman Office Peshawar, Ejaz Qureshi said that access of people to the Federal Ombudsman office has been made easy and comfortable and complaints could be registered through a simple application or submitted online.

He said it has been mandatory that all complaints were disposed of in 60 days. Urging the Govt departments to swiftly implement the decisions of the Federal Ombudsman Office, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi said that advisers and consultants were hired on merit while facilitation centres were established for the assistance of the complainants.

He said that 18 offices of his organization were working in all provinces of the country including in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swat and DI Khan for speedy disposal of cases and implementation of the Federal Ombudsman Office’s decisions at people’s doorsteps.

He said the majority of complaints in KP were received against PESCO, adding significant reduction in complaints against NADRA, BISP and SNGPL were witnessed. To address people’s complaints, he urged all federal government departments to establish a well-equipped digitization system and upload all the necessary data and information on their websites for people’s facilitation.

Ejaz Qureshi said the Federal Ombudsman Office has been digitalized as a result of which complaints of people were increased and implementation of the decisions was being monitored.

He said that a review appeal can be filed by the aggrieved parties within the stipulated time. Director General Benazir Income Support Program KP said that about nine million families were registered with BISP and swift action was being taken on complaints under an inclusive mechanism.

The NADRA, SNGPL and other officials assured full cooperation with Federal Ombudsman Office.