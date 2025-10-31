Federal Ombudsman Secretariat organizes awareness session at SZABIST

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 31 (APP):The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Hyderabad on Friday organized a public awareness session at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), Hyderabad. The purpose of the session was to inform students and faculty members about the role, services and complaint redressal procedures of the Federal Ombudsman against federal government departments.

Addressing the session, Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Hyderabad Ghulam Rasool Ahpan and Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed participated as chief guests and spoke to the participants. They highlighted the importance of the Ombudsman institution, the promotion of transparent governance and the role of accountability in improving public service delivery.

Regional Head Ghulam Rasool Ahpan explained the procedure for lodging complaints with the Federal Ombudsman and urged that the institution was committed to providing free, prompt and impartial justice to the public.

Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed shed light on the reforms and awareness initiatives undertaken by the institution, stating that the Federal Ombudsman aims to make its services more accessible to the public, especially youth, students and marginalized communities.