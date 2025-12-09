Federal Ombudsman reaffirms commitment to timely justice

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 09 (APP):Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has said that the ombudsman’s institution remains fully committed to ensuring timely justice and strengthening mechanisms for public complaint redressal.

Talking to the media at the Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional Secretariat on Tuesday, he said that numerous long-pending cases—particularly insurance claims delayed for years—were resolved after being brought to the Ombudsman’s Office. “There were families who lost their breadwinner and waited years for insurance payments. When they approached us, notices were issued and cheques were delivered,” he added.

Sharing performance statistics, the ombudsman revealed that the number of complaints had risen to 275,000 this year. He said nearly a thousand overseas Pakistanis also received relief at airports through the institution’s interventions.

He noted that the Ombudsman’s Office had effectively become a “quick justice island” compared to traditional courts. “Our mandate is to resolve complaints within 60 days, and most cases are decided within two to three months. Last year, we achieved 93 per cent implementation, and efforts are underway to reach 95 per cent this year,” he said.

Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi stated that an estimated Rs 8.5 billion worth of grievances were resolved through the Ombudsman’s platform. Despite limited budgets,he said significant progress had been made in improving access for citizens living in remote areas.

Recognizing strong performance within the institution, he said that high-performing officers are awarded shields and certificates. “Encouragement is essential. Our teams work with dedication, especially the underprivileged,” he added.

The ombudsman thanked journalists for consistently highlighting public welfare issues and amplifying citizens’ voices, stating that the media plays a crucial role in raising matters of public interest.

Responding to a question, he said that public complaints against electricity distribution companies remain the highest, followed by the gas distribution company.

He also endorsed a suggestion by journalists to display Ombudsman-related information at LESCO, SNGPL, and other utility offices so that citizens can easily understand where to seek redress.

Earlier, the Ombudsman distributed shields and certificates among high-performing staff members.