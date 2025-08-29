Federal Ombudsman holds outreach complaint hearing in Khairpur

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Aug 29 (APP):The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat’s Regional Office Sukkur on Friday held an outreach complaint hearing and open forum at Circuit House Khairpur. The hearing was held in compliance with the directives of the Federal Ombudsman, Justice (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi.

During the hearing, Associate Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman, Dr. Abdul Waheed Indhar, heard over 120 complaints related to various issues, including deduction of bills by Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), overbilling, utility stores, Sui Gas, Shah Abdul Latif University, Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Engineering Council, and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Out of the total complaints, over 100 were disposed of, and benefits worth over Rs. 13 lac were provided to the complainants. The open forum was attended by senior officials of various departments, including SEPCO, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, and Radio Pakistan.

Dr. Abdul Waheed Indhar said that the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat is committed to providing relief to the people and holding officials accountable for any wrongdoing. He said that the office takes serious notice of complaints against government departments and officials and takes prompt action to resolve the issues.

In response to a question, Dr. Indhar said that recommendations are sent to the Islamabad head office for action against officials found guilty of wrongdoing. He added that action is taken by the competent authority in Islamabad.

The Associate Advisor said that the Regional Office Sukkur conducts outreach programs in different cities to provide relief to the people and resolve their issues. The open forum in Khairpur was held to provide an opportunity to the people to raise their grievances and get their issues resolved.

The outreach program benefited a large number of people who were able to get their issues resolved on the spot. The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat’s Regional Office Sukkur is committed to providing relief to the people and promoting good governance in the region.