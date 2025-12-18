Federal Ombudsman augments public facilitation wing to improve access, service delivery

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 18 (APP): The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Thursday, inaugurated the extension of the Public Facilitation Wing at the Regional Office Karachi for further improving public access and service delivery.

The Federal Ombudsman, at the occasion, also awarded officers and staff members of Regional Ombudsman Offices with shields and certificates in appreciation and recognition of their outstanding and consistent performance over the past few years. Officers and staff from the Regional Offices of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Mirpur Khas attended the event.

Addressing the award distribution ceremony and later briefing the media, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi elaborated the newly introduced performance-based awards system and stated that the initiative was aimed at setting up high standards of professional excellence, based on objective criteria such as the number of complaints resolved, implementation of findings, holding of Khuli Katcheries, and inspection visits.

Appreciation and recognition of high performance serve as a powerful motivational force, encouraging others to improve efficiency and professionalism, he emphasized and expressed confidence that the initiative would have a positive and lasting impact on institutional efficiency.

The Federal Ombudsman stated that the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has recently been linked with the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Computerized Complaint Management Information System (CMIS) to ensure prompt redressal of complaints from the business community. The integration would enable the business community lodging complaints directly into the Ombudsman’s system for faster and more effective resolution, he added.

He reiterated that the Wafaqi Mohtasib is a poor man’s court and the last resort for aggrieved citizens, and stressed the importance of sustained dedication to ensure justice and timely relief to the public.

He highlighted that the institution has expanded accessibility by setting up regional offices in remote areas and introducing WhatsApp and online complaint facilities, enabling citizens across the country to approach the Ombudsman with ease.

Sharing performance statistics, the Federal Ombudsman informed that during the current year, approximately 400,000 complaints were received, with an impressive 95 percent resolution rate. He added that more than 246,000 complaints have already been redressed, and the total is expected to exceed 250,000 by year-end.

Over the past four years, he informed, the institution has handled a total of 840,000 complaints, providing public relief amounting to approximately Rs 9.46 billion, particularly in cases related to electricity, gas, insurance claims, pension, EOBI related matters and other public issues.

Highlighting international recognition, he stated that due to the institution’s efficiency and efficacy, Pakistan was unanimously elected as the chair of Asian Ombudsman Association, comprising 47 member countries.

The Federal Ombudsman also acknowledged the constructive role of the media in creating awareness about the institution, which has significantly increased public confidence and utilization of the Ombudsman’s complaint redressal mechanism.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Ahmad Shaikh, Member and In-Charge of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional Office, Karachi, commended the visionary leadership of Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and said that he has transformed the institution into a more responsive and people-centric organization.

Earlier, the Federal Ombudsman unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the extension of the Public Facilitation Wing at the Regional Office Karachi.