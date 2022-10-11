Federal minister visits BINUQ

QUETTA, Oct 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Resources Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday visited Balochistan Institute of Nephrology and Urology Quetta (BINUQ).

Federal Minister Sajid Turi and CM adviser on Labour Gohram Bugti were accorded warm welcome on their arrival at the BINUQ.

Chief Executive Officer BINUQ Professor Dr. Karim Zirkoon apprised the delegation about the performance of the hospital.

Earlier, the Federal Minister inquired about the health of former senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed and other patients admitted in the BINUQ.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Resources Sajid Hussain Turi expressed his satisfaction with the performance of Balochistan Institute of Nephrology and Urology Hospital.

He said that Balochistan is in dire need of such hospitals and doctors.