Federal Minister Salik, Balochistan CM discuss overseas employment, skill development

QUETTA, Jan 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, matters of mutual interest, especially manpower development, youth skill development and employment opportunities abroad were discussed in detail.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti apprised the Federal Minister about the aims and objectives, progress and future strategy of the Chief Minister Youth Skills Development Program.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government is taking coordinated and practical steps to provide skills compatible with modern requirements to the youth of the province so that they could get better opportunities for decent employment.

He said that under the Chief Minister Youth Skills Development Program, youth are being trained according to the needs of the local and international market, which aims to make the youth self-sufficient and make full use of employment opportunities abroad.

He said that skilled youth would not only improve the economic conditions of themselves and their families but will also become a source of valuable foreign exchange for the country.

Salik Hussain appreciated the steps taken by the Balochistan government for the welfare and skill development of the youth and assured full cooperation from the federal government in this regard.

He said that the goals of manpower development could be achieved effectively through mutual cooperation between the provinces and the federation.

It was also agreed in the meeting that federal and provincial institutions would jointly take joint steps to increase employment opportunities for youth abroad, make training programs more effective and strengthen institutional linkages.